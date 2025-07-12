Melton Town claim derby honours after thrashing Holwell Sports

Melton Town hit eight past Holwell Sports

Melton Town showed their higher league status to hammer Holwell Sports 8-0.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts had 70 per cent of the possession and took just 12 minutes to take the lead when Munakandafa went clean through before finding Williams for a tap in.

It was doublled 21 minutes in when Munakandafa caused a mistake in the defence before slotting past the keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two minutes later and it was three when a one two on the edge of the area saw Fura go through on the keeper and fire in a shot which went in off the far post.

Just before half time and a poor clearance from the Holwell keeper caught the defence napping and Yaegen took advantage finding the net. The second half saw Melton's dominance continue and just before the hour Tom Wakley pounced on an error at the back before driving into the area and beating the keeper.

The 67th minute saw Fura fire in a beautiful shot from 25 yards out and finding the top corner of the goal. 88th minute saw Wakley get his second again from a defensive error and deep into injury time Melton completed the rout when the ball was worked to the edge of the area before King hit a sweet low shot which went in off the post.

This was a friendly so both teams were trying out trialist but for Melton it was a good run out and they looked comfortable as a team. Holwell will be adding to their squad before the start of the season.