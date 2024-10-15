Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Melton Town bounced straight back from their midweek setback to comprehensively beat Shirebrook Town 5-0 on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds had lost 2-1 at home to promotion rivals Newark Town in midweek but Keenan King, Kairo Edwards-John, Kieran Hayes, Lewis Carr, and Mikkel Hirst saw them cruise home in Saturday’s clash and Melton sit just one place and point outside the play-off places with a game in hand..

Joint boss Jon Stevenson said: “We got the reaction we wanted and that was crucial today

“We were on the front foot from kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melton celebrate a goal against Shirebrook on Saturday.

“The two goals in the first half allowed us to not be nervous in the second half and go play our football.

“The focus now turns to Pinxton on Saturday in the FA Vase which is a competiton we hope to do very well in this year.”

Will Norcross played through Hirst, who fired the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal as Melton opened the scoring within the first 15minutes of the match.

A few minutes later, Norcross had a dangerous long-range attempt that almost found the bottom left corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halfway through the first half, Carr doubled Melton’s lead, heading the ball into the top right corner at the back post from a pinpoint cross from Tom Manship.

Before the first half ended, Norcross had a chance to put Melton three goals ahead going into half-time when he squared the ball at the back post after dribbling past three players, but Harry Wakefield was unable to get a tocuh on the overshot pass.

On the hour, Melton did add their third goal of the match.

Wakefield turned and played Hayes through, who drilled the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal.

Shortly after the Reds scored their fourth goal. Wakefield played a crucial role in the move once more, playing through Edwards-John, who steered the ball in the top right corner of the goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melton's fifth goal came late in the game when Edwards-John drove forward and played the ball through Shirebrook's defence and King smashed the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal on the half-volley.

Shirebrook manager Rudy Funk said: “Just when we think we’ve taken two steps forward in the last two games, today was a massive step backwards.

“We let ourselves down today and that is something we can’t accept but the good thing is we have a midweek game to come and we need a massive reaction.”

Shirebrook were on the road for the third consecutive weekend as they made the trip to Melton with the sides having already meet this season and Melton scoring deep into injury time to take all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shirebrook were looking to avenge that defeat and keep up the positive momentum they had started to build over the previous two weekends.

Melton’s next game is an away fixture against Pinxton in the First Round Proper of the FA Vase on Saturday.