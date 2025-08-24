Melton Town beaten by last minute Grantham Town goal

Melton Town were beaten at the death by Grantham Town

A much anticipated local derby didn’t meet the expectations as both defences dominated the game before Grantham Town beat Melton Town 1-0 with a late goal.

Both teams started the game well with some good moves being defended well.

Seven minutes in and loose pass under pressure from Meltons left back and Atem played the ball into the area where Shaw smashed in a powerful shot which saw a dramatic diving header from Perkins to clear the ball off the line.

Munakandafa played a neat one two which saw him clean through on goal only for Stainfield to make a great recovery tackle to prevent Melton taking the lead. 12 minutes in and a throw-in for the hosts found Robbemond unmarked and he chanced his hand with an effort from 20 yards out which had Harrison at full stretch to palm the ball around the post.

The visitors best chance of the game came on 35 minutes when a freekick was crossed in deep to the far post where Bartley had a free header which brought about a point blank save from Steggles. Into stoppage time at the end of the first half and Wakley beat Griffiths for pace before sending a deep cross to King whose header went inches wide of the post.

The first action of the second half saw Sackey-Mensah drift into the Grantham box before beating Wright and was chopped down but to the amazement of the visiting support the ref waved penalty appeals away. Atem should have done better on the hour when he went clear on goal only for his effort to go high and wide. Munakandafa went on a dazzling run beating two defenders before letting fly from 20 yards out which shaved the crossbar. The game was fizzling out to a nil nil draw until the 88th minute when Grantham had a free kick out wide which was sent into the far post where Stainfield had a free header which beat Harrison to send the home crowd into a frenzy.

Munakandafa nearly claimed an equaliser deep into stoppage time when he went to the by line before cutting in and hit a shot from a tight angle which had Steggles scrambling to block the shot. The recent form should have meant that Grantham would have an easy day today which wasn’t the case.

It was a very tight game which saw a good penalty claim for both sides turned down and the exact same move for both sides with a deep cross to the far post to an unmarked player. Meltons effort was well saved and Granthams was converted otherwise the game was very even. Grantham go top of the league and Melton now have 2 games in 5 days both at home to convert their performances into points.