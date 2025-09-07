Melton Town are dumped out of the League Cup

Melton Town's poor form continued with defeat to Eastwood CFC in the League Cup.

Boss Tom Manship made five changes in the starting line-up in the hope of changing recent form.

Eastwood were dominant from the kick off and in the 7th minute a quick freekick found Hawkridge unmarked with a clear view of goal but his rushed shot trickled to the Melton keeper.

The hosts were unlucky not to take the lead when Goddard made a run into the area before touching the ball back to Blake whose powerful shot smashed the crossbar. Blake was at it again three minutes later when the ball deflected off a Melton defender and the Eastwood forward had a shot which had Alley making a good save.

Melton's first chance came in the 18th minute when Williams picked up the ball on the halfway line and went on run to the edge of the box before seeing his effort being well saved by Wilson.

The match then became a midfield stalemate for a good 20 minutes with neither side getting any rhythm. Then in the 40th minute Eastwood broke the deadlock when a ball was whipped into the area and appeared to bounce off the head of Hollis and into the top corner of the net.

Injury-time saw a Fura corner met by Wakley who was unmarked at the back post but his header went the wrong side of the post. The first attack of the second half had Blake outmuscle Bartley before his low shot was deflected wide of the upright.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 52nd minute when a high ball over the Melton defence was misjudged and left Markelic alone with the ball which he smashed into the top corner. On the hour and Saunders made a great pass which dissected the defence and saw Blake go clear on goal but he scuffed his effort wide of the post. Munkandafa was brought on as sub and made an immediate impact with a run to by-line before cutting in and bringing out a great save from Wilson. Minutes late and Kalis Gore had an effort which shaved the outside of the post.

The game was put to bed with two minutes remaining on the clock when Marshalls free-kick from 20 yards out found the top corner.

Melton had a consolation gaol deep in injury-time when Munkandafa beat three defenders and from a very tight angle slipped the ball under the keeper. Eastwood dominated this game from start to finish and deserved to go through to the next round.

Manship played some of his squad to get game time in but he would have been left with more questions than answers.

Melton return to league action next Saturday when they visit Wisbech hoping to find some form.