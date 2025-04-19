Melton Town are beaten in final home game of the season

Melton Town were beaten by Wishbech Town after conceding goals either side of half-time.

Melton ended their home campaign with a 2-0 defeat against Wisbech.

The first chance of the game fell to Melton in the 5th minute when Pearson played a ball into Hurst. He drove into the area before shooting low and seeing it deflected just wide of the post.

The visitors should have taken the lead in the 10th minute when Ward went down the wing, beating Gore for pace before sending the ball across the face of the goal where Conyard slid in with the whole goal to aim for and managed to hit the upright.

Melton dominated possession and some good build up half way into the first half saw Fura lob the ball over the defence to Calver on the edge of the area he found Wakley 2 yards out but the keeper blocked the shot.

Half an hour gone and some good interplay in the final third for Melton ended with a rasping shot from Gore which needed a great save from Wakin.

A misplaced pass from Melton was intercepted by Ward on the halfway line. He ran at the defence before firing a low shot which had Harrison scrambling to parry the ball away. Then just before half time Knowles had an effort which was saved by Harrison followed by Conyard from the edge of the box which again had the Melton keeper making a good save.

Deep into first half stoppage time the deadlock was broken when Bennett made a run down the middle evading 3 tackles before rounding the keeper and slotting into the net. First attack of the second half and the visitors stretched their lead when Barker went down the touchline before turning inside and finding Conyard at the near post to tap in.

Melton almost got as goal back when Harris let the ball go to his keeper before realising Wakley was there but his shot was well saved. The game then descended into a midfield stalemate. Melton finish their final home match with a defeat. Wisbech took their chances well and Melton didn’t capitalise on their first half dominance.

The possession was good but they failed to create much. They have their last game of the season on Monday away to Heanor Town who need a win to stand any chance of the play-offs.