Melton Town are beaten by a late Newark Town winner

Syme Mulvaney made the game level in the 60th minute.

Melton Town slipped to a sixth straight defeat after a late winner for Newark Town.

In their last 5 games, Melton has only managed to score two goals while giving up 13 goals.

Melton got off to the ideal start. Jordan Wakeling, making his debut, headed the ball towards goal. It bounced off the crossbar and struck the back of the net following Mikkel Hirsts' inswinging corner.

Unfortunately, the lead only lasted two minutes after Andrew Tsolakis, the host's number seven, found captain Alex Hales in the box and put the ball comfortably in the net.

The home team made a swift turnaround, scoring a second goal in a short amount of time. Luke Andersen met Mitchell Griffiths' corner and flicked the ball in the right corner of the goal.

In the second half, Theo Mensah was through and collided with the goalkeeper just outside the box, denying Melton an equalizer. Jake West, the goalie, was lucky to only receive a yellow card.

On the hour, Kieran Hayes drove the ball down the bar line and cut it back to Syme Mulvaney, who got a touch on the ball and sent it past the Newark goalkeeper to give Melton their goal and level the score.

There wasn't much action until the 90th minute, when Newark scored the game-winning goal. After Melton failed to clear the danger, the ball was scrambled in the box, and Luke Andersen got the final touch, giving Newark a 3-2 lead.

With 11 points separating them from a play-off spot, Melton fall to 10th place in the league.

On Saturday, January 11 at Sign Right Park, LE13 1DR, Melton will play their next game at home against third-place AFC Mansfield. 3pm