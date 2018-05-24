Melton Times sports editor highly commended at Regional Press Awards

Have your say

Melton Times sports editor Chris Harby was highly commended at the UK Regional Press Awards, held at the Savoy Place Hotel, in London, on Friday.

Chris was in a shortlist of six up for the Weekly Sports Journalist of the Year award, and was named as the runner-up behind regular winner Jon Colman, of the Carlisle-based Cumberland News.

“I was very surprised to be highly commended by the judges this year,” said Chris.

“The Melton Times was the only non-city-based paper in the shortlist and I’m really proud to represent the paper and the town.

“It’s a privilege to tell the stories of some incredible people.”

The three pieces included in his nomination were features on cyclist Bill Vetcher, Thai boxer Iman Barlow and skeleton bob racer Amelia Coltman.

Chris, who won the award in 2014 and 2015 and has been shortlisted seven times, was praised by judges for his coverage of women’s sport.

The judges comments read: “Strong features about women athletes – vivid writing brings alive the thrill of rarer sports like skeleton (bob) racing and Thai boxing. Excellent coverage of women’s sport.”

Other finalists in the category featured journalists from the Bath Chronicle, the Cambridge Independent, the Somerset County Gazette and Coventry Observer.

The Manchester Evening News dominated the awards for its coverage on the Manchester Arena bombing.

To see the three features, visit www.regionalpress.awards.co.uk click on shortlists.