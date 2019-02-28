Melton Times Sports Awards for 2018: Winners announced!

Have your say

It was a packed night at the Melton Times Sports Awards for 2018 as a record audience turned out at Melton Market’s banqueting suite to see our winners crowned.

The evening culminated with our two top awards, as voted for by our readers, as Libby Duncan walked away with the Junior Sports Personality award, and Mick Stevens was crowned Sports Personality of the Year.

We also honoured Down’s Syndrome swimmer Andy Banks who received the Special Recognition Award for his sparkling international career as well as his work for charity over the last decade.

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Stuart Westmoreland): CHRIS RODGERS

Finalists: Antony Hart and Gareth Thornley

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR (sponsored by The Army): IMAN BARLOW

Finalists: Julie Bass and Emmadee Fox

DISABILITY SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Harrison Security): MICHAEL WHAPPLES

Finalists: Andy Banks and Josh Whitfield

JUNIOR SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Brooksby Melton College): WILL GRAHAM

Finalists: Brennan Geoghegan and Chris Randall

JUNIOR SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Saint-Gobain PAM): POPPY SHAW

Finalists: Yasmin Bass and Amy Helstrip

SCHOOL SPORTS AWARD (sponsored by Melton Vale Sixth Form College): JESSIE HOUGHTON

Finalists: Charlie Haffenden and Jennie Sharpe

JUNIOR TEAM OF THE YEAR (sponsored by ESF Events): ASFORDBY AMATEURS UNDER 14s GIRLS

Finalists: Asfordby Fc Predators Under 10s and John Ferneley College U15s Basketball

TEAM OF THE YEAR (sponsored by B and H Midland Services): MELTON MOWBRAY TENNIS CLUB LADIES’ FIRST TEAM

Finalists: Asfordby Fc Development and Melton Marvels First Team

COACH OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Melton Mowbray Town Estate): ERICA WARRINGTON

Finalists: Simon Atherley and Mark Barlow

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Specsavers): CHARLIE RICHARDS

Finalists: Addison Isherwood and Michael Stevenson

CRICKETER OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Tom Flowers Cricket Coaching): JAMIE TEW

Finalists Tom Glover and Myles Hickman

COMMUNITY SPORT AWARD (sponsored by Melton Borough Council): SUE BAILEY

Finalists: Jenny Beech and Clare Marlow

UNSUNG HERO OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Colin Moulds): JIM and SHARON REASON

Finalists: Bill Harding and Sue Millward

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD (sponsored by Stapleford Park): ANDY BANKS

JUNIOR SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Samworth Brothers): LIBBY DUNCAN

Finalists: Saskia Davies and Morgan Penniston

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Ragdale Hall): MICK STEVENS

Finalists: Stan Stannard and Natalie Teece