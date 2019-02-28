Melton Times Sports Awards for 2018: Winners announced!

It was a packed night at the Melton Times Sports Awards for 2018 as a record audience turned out at Melton Market’s banqueting suite to see our winners crowned.
The evening culminated with our two top awards, as voted for by our readers, as Libby Duncan walked away with the Junior Sports Personality award, and Mick Stevens was crowned Sports Personality of the Year.
We also honoured Down’s Syndrome swimmer Andy Banks who received the Special Recognition Award for his sparkling international career as well as his work for charity over the last decade.
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Stuart Westmoreland): CHRIS RODGERS
Finalists: Antony Hart and Gareth Thornley
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR (sponsored by The Army): IMAN BARLOW
Finalists: Julie Bass and Emmadee Fox
DISABILITY SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Harrison Security): MICHAEL WHAPPLES
Finalists: Andy Banks and Josh Whitfield
JUNIOR SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Brooksby Melton College): WILL GRAHAM
Finalists: Brennan Geoghegan and Chris Randall
JUNIOR SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Saint-Gobain PAM): POPPY SHAW
Finalists: Yasmin Bass and Amy Helstrip
SCHOOL SPORTS AWARD (sponsored by Melton Vale Sixth Form College): JESSIE HOUGHTON
Finalists: Charlie Haffenden and Jennie Sharpe
JUNIOR TEAM OF THE YEAR (sponsored by ESF Events): ASFORDBY AMATEURS UNDER 14s GIRLS
Finalists: Asfordby Fc Predators Under 10s and John Ferneley College U15s Basketball
TEAM OF THE YEAR (sponsored by B and H Midland Services): MELTON MOWBRAY TENNIS CLUB LADIES’ FIRST TEAM
Finalists: Asfordby Fc Development and Melton Marvels First Team
COACH OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Melton Mowbray Town Estate): ERICA WARRINGTON
Finalists: Simon Atherley and Mark Barlow
FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Specsavers): CHARLIE RICHARDS
Finalists: Addison Isherwood and Michael Stevenson
CRICKETER OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Tom Flowers Cricket Coaching): JAMIE TEW
Finalists Tom Glover and Myles Hickman
COMMUNITY SPORT AWARD (sponsored by Melton Borough Council): SUE BAILEY
Finalists: Jenny Beech and Clare Marlow
UNSUNG HERO OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Colin Moulds): JIM and SHARON REASON
Finalists: Bill Harding and Sue Millward
SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD (sponsored by Stapleford Park): ANDY BANKS
JUNIOR SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Samworth Brothers): LIBBY DUNCAN
Finalists: Saskia Davies and Morgan Penniston
SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Ragdale Hall): MICK STEVENS
Finalists: Stan Stannard and Natalie Teece