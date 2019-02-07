Melton Times Sports Awards for 2018: Finalists announced

We are delighted to reveal who has made it through to our big night as finalists in the Melton Times Sports Awards for 2018.

After agonising decisions over who to take through to the final three in each of the 13 award categories open to your nominations, our judges have also selected the winner in each.

They will be announced in grand Oscars ceremony-style at our big sports awards evening which takes place at Melton Mowbray Market’s banqueting suite on Thursday, February 28.

Each of our finalists will receive a ticket to the awards ceremony, with two tickets per team finalist, and additional tickets are on sale.

The evening will be hosted by experienced BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Melvyn Prior who returns as compere for the second year running.

Doors will open at 6pm with awards due to get under way at 8pm after a fish and chip supper.

For ticket enquiries, email linda.pritchard@jpimedia.co.uk

SHORTLISTS –

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Stuart Westmoreland

Antony Hart

Chris Rodgers

Gareth Thorley

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

sponsored by The Army

Iman Barlow

Julie Bass

Emmadee Fox

DISABILITY SPORTSPERSON

sponsored by Harrison Security

Andy Banks

Michael Whapples

Josh Whitfield

JUNIOR SPORTSMAN

sponsored by Brooksby Melton College

Brennan Geoghegan

Will Graham

Chris Randall

JUNIOR SPORTSWOMAN

Yasmin Bass

Amy Helstrip

Poppy Shaw

SCHOOL SPORTS AWARD

sponsored by Melton Vale Sixth Form College

Charlie Haffenden

Jesse Houghton

Jennie Sharpe

COMMUNITY SPORT AWARD

sponsored by Melton Council

Sue Bailey

Jenny Beech

Clare Marlow

TEAM OF THE YEAR

sponsored by B and H Midland Services

Asfordby FC Development

Melton Marvels Netball

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club Ladies’ First Team

JUNIOR TEAM OF THE YEAR

sponsored by ESF Events

Asfordby Amateurs U14 Girls

Asfordby FC U10s Predators

John Ferneley College U15 Basketball

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Specsavers

Addison Isherwood

Charlie Richards

Michael Stevenson

CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Tom Flowers Cricket Coaching

Tom Glover

Myles Hickman

Jamie Tew

UNSUNG HERO OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Colin Moulds

Bill Harding

Sue Millward

Jim and Sharon Reason

COACH OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Melton Mowbray Town Estate

Simon Atherley

Mark Barlow

Erica Warrington

JUNIOR SPORTS

PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Samworth Brothers

Saskia Davies

Libby Duncan

Morgan Penniston

SPORTS PERSONALITY

sponsored by Ragdale Hall

Stan Stannard

Mick Stevens

Natalie Teece

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD

sponsored by Stapleford Park