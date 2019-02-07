Melton Times Sports Awards for 2018: Finalists announced

We are delighted to reveal who has made it through to our big night as finalists in the Melton Times Sports Awards for 2018.
After agonising decisions over who to take through to the final three in each of the 13 award categories open to your nominations, our judges have also selected the winner in each.
They will be announced in grand Oscars ceremony-style at our big sports awards evening which takes place at Melton Mowbray Market’s banqueting suite on Thursday, February 28.
Each of our finalists will receive a ticket to the awards ceremony, with two tickets per team finalist, and additional tickets are on sale.
The evening will be hosted by experienced BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Melvyn Prior who returns as compere for the second year running.
Doors will open at 6pm with awards due to get under way at 8pm after a fish and chip supper.
For ticket enquiries, email linda.pritchard@jpimedia.co.uk
SHORTLISTS –
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Stuart Westmoreland
Antony Hart
Chris Rodgers
Gareth Thorley
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
sponsored by The Army
Iman Barlow
Julie Bass
Emmadee Fox
DISABILITY SPORTSPERSON
sponsored by Harrison Security
Andy Banks
Michael Whapples
Josh Whitfield
JUNIOR SPORTSMAN
sponsored by Brooksby Melton College
Brennan Geoghegan
Will Graham
Chris Randall
JUNIOR SPORTSWOMAN
Yasmin Bass
Amy Helstrip
Poppy Shaw
SCHOOL SPORTS AWARD
sponsored by Melton Vale Sixth Form College
Charlie Haffenden
Jesse Houghton
Jennie Sharpe
COMMUNITY SPORT AWARD
sponsored by Melton Council
Sue Bailey
Jenny Beech
Clare Marlow
TEAM OF THE YEAR
sponsored by B and H Midland Services
Asfordby FC Development
Melton Marvels Netball
Melton Mowbray Tennis Club Ladies’ First Team
JUNIOR TEAM OF THE YEAR
sponsored by ESF Events
Asfordby Amateurs U14 Girls
Asfordby FC U10s Predators
John Ferneley College U15 Basketball
FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Specsavers
Addison Isherwood
Charlie Richards
Michael Stevenson
CRICKETER OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Tom Flowers Cricket Coaching
Tom Glover
Myles Hickman
Jamie Tew
UNSUNG HERO OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Colin Moulds
Bill Harding
Sue Millward
Jim and Sharon Reason
COACH OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Melton Mowbray Town Estate
Simon Atherley
Mark Barlow
Erica Warrington
JUNIOR SPORTS
PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Samworth Brothers
Saskia Davies
Libby Duncan
Morgan Penniston
SPORTS PERSONALITY
sponsored by Ragdale Hall
Stan Stannard
Mick Stevens
Natalie Teece
SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD
sponsored by Stapleford Park