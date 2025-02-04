Melton tennis teenager Harrison Culpan is shooting up the rankings

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club youngster Harrison Culpan is enjoying a fantastic run of success.

The 14-year-old has racked up a succession of titles to move up to 30th in the national U14 rankings and he is now also playing for the club's men's first team at his tender age.

His hard work is paying off under the watchful eyes of head coach Di Burdett and Ryan Palmer and he also attends County sessions with the 14 and Under squad at Ashby Castle with Alex Guzder.

Harrison began by winning a Grade 3 tournament at Ashby at Christmas before going on to collect another 14 and Under Grade 3 title in a tournament at Milton Keynes.

He then took a big step forward by winning a 16 and Under Grade 3 competition in Sunderland, where he knocked out No.1 seed Stefan Rumble from Durham by a 6-3, 6-2 scoreline in the semi-finals before overcoming No.2 seed Brodie Little from Scotland 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

That took him up to 30th in the rankings with all the evidence suggesting he is set to climb much higher if he continues this progress.

Harrison has also been a part of the Ashby Castle National League team which made the National Finals at the National Tennis Centre during 2024.

The team have been shortlisted for the LTA Junior Awards Team of the Year.

Both Di and Ryan are delighted with Harrison's progress which have also seen him playing for the club's men's first team in the Leicestershire Doubles League.