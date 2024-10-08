Melton Tennis Club promoted back into the Midland Division after play-off win over Lincoln

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Men’s team followed their super performance in the National County Club League by winning their Regional play-off match against Lincoln Tennis Academy and will now be playing in the Midland Division for Summer 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following their wins over Oadby B, Gynsill, Loughborough. and Stoney Stanton, they went on to entertain Lincoln Tennis Academy at Melton.

And against a young team Melton came out worthy winners with a 5-1 win to ensure their place in the Midland Regional League next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(R. Parmar Won 6-2, 6-1; N. Nana Won 6-1, 6-0; B. Simpkin Lost 3-6, 6-1, 15/17; A. Freestone Won 6-1, 6-4; R. Parmar & N. Nana Won 6-1, 6-1; J. Beagle & B. Simpkin Won 6-3, 6-4).

Melton Tennis Club men - promotion to Midland League.

A fitting bonus for skipper Ryan Parmar and his team was their final placings in the player statistic League with Ryan and Nyral in joint first place with a 100 per cent 6/6 total, Jake Beagle second with 5/6, Sam Dryell ninth with Tom Dryell 2/2, Alex Freestone 2/3 and Ben Simpkin ½.

The junior section have also been active in their County section of the National Club League with the eight & under A team finishing in second place to winners Knighton A in Division Two with Coops Fryday finishing in fourth place in the statistics with 9/12, Otis Bond 7/12, Henley Culpan 6/12, Jensen Cheeseman 5/8 and Blake Watson 0/4.

The eight & under B team also finished in second place to David Lloyd A in Division Seven with Coops Fryday and Henley Culpan topping the statistics with 8/8, Jensen Cheeseman 7/8 and Blake Watson 5/8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 10 & under team finished third in Division Two to winners Oadby B with Jake Billing finishing sixth with 3/4 Benjamin Firmager-Lee 3/5 Dylan Roberts 3/6 and Vinnie Watson 1/3.

The 12 & under Boys team finished fourth in Division Two North to winners Loughborough with Joshua Owen 2/2, Louie Suschitzky 1/2, Isaac Wotton 1/6, Arthur Watson 0/2, Jake Billing 0/2 and Joseph Hill 0/4.

The 14 & under Boys finished in fifth place to winners Carisbrooke with Noah Hacking 1/4 ,Ben England 1/6 , Arthur Watson 0/2 , Isaac Wotton 0/4 and Evan Watson 0/4.

The 16 & under Boys team finished fourth in Division Two behind winners Oadby with Ben England 0/2, Leo Dudman Millbank 0/2 and Mack Norris 0/2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be no time for resting with the Junior and Senior Winter Leagues all commencing at the end of September with the club putting out 11 teams throughout the age groups of Ladies, Men’s and Juniors.

Junior midweek groups are already underway with Saturday Winter Junior Coaching commencing the first week of October, and it already looks like head coach Di Burdett, coach Ryan Parmar and assistants will be doing a minimum of four hours due to the popularity of the sessions.

Head coach Di and club coach Brent Horobin are delighted to announce that Ryan has recently gained his level three coaching qualification and continues to commit his efforts to the club both on and off court.

For anyone wishing to access any of the junior groups or enquiries about individual coaching contact Di Burdett on 07841 380410 or Ryan Parmar on 07415 100506.