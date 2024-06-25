Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Men’s National Club League first team proved the only bright spot in a disappointing week for the club with losses all round for the Ladies and Men’s teams.

Skipper Ryan Parmar once again was in fine form for the Division One County National Club League match at Loughborough LTC and he put the club in front with a powerful 6-0, 6-0 singles win.

At No.2 Niral Nana proved his worth with an identical score has his captain to put Melton 2-0 ahead.

Jake Beagle at No.3 was involved in a super battle but just lost out in a third set tie break and the home side levelled at 2-2 after their number four overcame Same Dryell by a 6-2, 6-2 scoreline.

Melton Tennis Club’s Men’s National Club League first team – winners at Loughborough.

Ryan teamed up with Jake to take the first doubles 6-1, 6-4 and Niral and Sam sealed the win with a gritty third set tie break win.

In their Division One League match the Men’s first team were not so fortunate and went down 6-3 to a strong Leicestershire B Team with skipper Ryan and partner James Rowe notching the club’s three wins while the team lost several close rubbers.

RESULTS: R. Parmar & J. Rowe (8-7, 8-1, 8-5), J. Beagle & A. Freestone (6-8, 5-8, 4-8), O. Aley & B. Simpkin (4-8, 3-8, 5-8).

The Men’s second travelled to Hinckley first team in their Division 3B match and went down by a 7-2 score with skipper Justin Horobin and Jimmi Cox collecting the club’s two wins.

RESULTS: J. Horobin & J. Cox (8-3, 8-3, 2-8), T. Ursell & L. Morrison (6-8, 6-8, 3-8), M. Ashman & A. Stevens (1-8, 1-8, 0-8).

The Men’s Vets team entertained Charnwood secon team in their first Division 1A fixture and went down by a 5-3 score with Craig Tracy and Kevin Knowles collecting the three wins.

RESULTS: C. Tracy & K. Knowles (won 6-1, 6-1; drew 6-4 2-6).

N. Haynes & W. Mogg (lost 1-6, 3-6; lost 2-6, 2-6).

The Ladies' first team travelled to champions Leicestershire A for their second match in the Premiership and went down by a 6-3 scoreline with skipper Charlie Griffin teaming up with Sarah Wright to collect the club’s three wins on the day.