Melton Tennis Club Ladies off to a good start on a tough week

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 11th Jun 2024, 12:09 BST
Melton Mowbray Tennis Club have begun their 2024 league season, but it proved a tough week all round for the club with unavailability, injuries and illness affecting nearly every team.

The Ladies first team, as so often, got their season off to a winning start in the Premier Division with a narrow 5-4 win over visitors Ashby Castle.

Skipper Charlie Griffin and partner Jess Rowe proved the cornerstone of the win with a convincing treble and second pairing of Ellie Sorksky and Maia Dunn weighed in with two wins to seal it.

SCORES: C. Griffin & J. Rowe 8-4, 8-1, 8-1; E. Sorksky & M. Dunn 8-2, 8-1, 4-8; C. Gilchrist & S. Medcalf 2-8, 2-8, 2-8.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's Ladies Vets Team - winning start.Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's Ladies Vets Team - winning start.
The Ladies Vets Over-40 Team in Division 3B also got off to a winning start when they entertained visitors Charnwood IV.

Skipper Bridget Ingle teamed up with debutant Louise Smethurst and they turned in a super performance to collect four wins.

At first pairing, Laura Fretwell partnered another lady making her debut, Natalie Clayton, and they weighed in with three excellent wins before losing out in a tense last set tie break.

SCORES: L. Fretwell & N. Clayton – Won 6-3 6-2, Drew 6-3 6-7; B. Ingle & L. Smethurst – Wpn 6-4 6-2, Won 6-2 6-3.

The Mens Vets were not so fortunate and travelled to near neighbours Northfields and went down by a 6-2 scoreline.

Skipper Steve Thompson and Craig Tracy notched the club's two rubbers with drafted-in David Owen and Joe Cunningham finding the going tough.

The Mens first team travelled to Loughbough Tennis Club for their Division One fixture and went down by a 7-2 scoreline with skipper Ryan Parmar and partner James Rowe, back on court after ywo years out injured, taking one win along with second pair of Ben Simpkin and Tom Dryell, who also snatched a rubber.

SCORES: R. Parmar & J. Rowe – 8-3, 1-8, 4.8. T. Dryell & B. Simpkin 8-5, 1-8, 0-8. J.Beagle & S. Dryell 2-8, 4-8, 5-8

The Men's second team entertained Ashby Castle III in their first Division 3B fixture and went down 7-2 with youngsters Liam Morrison and Tom Ursell snatching a rubber along with a debut player and Andy Stevens also collecting a win.

