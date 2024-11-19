Melton Tennis Club juniors make mixed start to Winter League fixtures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Melton Mowbray Tennis club’s junior teams got their Winter League matches underway with mixed results.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eight & Under A Mixed team travelled to play their first Indoor fixtures in Division Two and and returned with two wins in the bag following victories over Leicestershire and Gynsill.

First up were Leicestershire and the youngsters performed well to record a 10-6 win with Cooper Fryday leading the way with four wins, Henley Culpan three wins, Otis Bond two wins and Jensen Cheeseman one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their second match was against Gynsill TC and the youngsters all performed well to pull off another 10-6 win.

Melton Tennis Club juniors are back in Winter League action.

Cooper was once again in top form and recorded another maximum four wins with Henley notching three wins, Otis two and Jensen one win to complete a super day for the youngsters.

The Eight & Under B mixed team played their first match in Div Five and, like their A team, were in good form, recording an 11-5 winning start over Oadby D.

Aiden Baron-Hall lead the way with a maximum four wins along with Sam Hardy, who also notched a maximum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jensen Cheeseman collected two wins with Holly Bloxham rounding it off with a single win.

The Nine & Under A team got their Division Three matches under way and went down by 5-0 scorelines against Oadby B and David Lloyd A, despite some close rubbers.

The Nine & Under B team just lost out in an incredibly tight match with Stoney Stanton B, going down by a 3-2 scoreline in their Division Six fixture.

Noah Maclean lost out in a marathon set by a 19-17 score before Joseph Allen hit back to win 19-17 in another marathon to level it up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joseph then went down in another close match at 8-10 before Noah hit back to notch another incredible 19-17 win.

With the match now hinging on the doubles Noah and partner were just pipped by a 16-14 score after what can only be described as a fantastic junior match and a super advert for MMTC youngsters in tennis.

The 10 & Under team travelled to Oadby C for their Division Three fixture and were also just pipped by a 2-1 scoreline.

Jake Billing put the youngsters in front following a tight 4-0, 1-4, 10-5 result before Vinnie Watson went down by a 0-4 1-4 score to put the home side level. The visitors just held the upper hand in the doubles and ran out winners by a 4-3 4-0 score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 12 & Under Boys team got their Division Two fixtures off to a winning start when they entertained Upper Brought and took the points with a 2-1 win.

Isaac Wotton at number one had a super match before going down by a 13-11 score in a third set tie break before Joe Hill levelled for the home side when he won 4-2, 4-3.

Jake and Joe then teamed up to take the deciding doubles by a 4-1, 4-2 score to take the points.

The 14 & Under Boys travelled to Leicestershire boys, who turned out just one player sadly and gave MMTC the points.

Ben England went down by a 4-0 4-0 score, despite some super rallies, but the second singles and the doubles were forfeited by the home side to give Melton a 2-1 win.