Melton Tennis Club first teams still top of their tables as season finale gets nearer

Melton Mowbray Tennis Clubs Men's and Ladies first teams continue to lead the way in their relative divisions as the Christmas period approaches and the leagues reach their final run-ins.

The Ladies first team entertained a tough Charnwood 1 team in the Premiership and, despite the absence of the injured Charlie Griffin and a late withdrawal, still came out on top, Sarah Wright and Amy Eastman paving the way with four wins and losing just six games in the process. Winter Skipper Jess Rowe teamed up with Ellie Sorsky at second pairing and they weighed in with two sets to keep Melton top.

The Ladies second team had to make late changes to their team that travelled to neighbours Hamilton in Division 1B and the honours were shared in a 4-4 draw with both pairs collecting two wins. Outstanding for the home team were Emily Harrison and Penny Hallam who notched a maximum four sets.

The Men's first team warmed up for their upcoming top of the table clash with Leicester Forest East when they entertained Ashby Castle 1 and kept up their recent form with a stunning 8-0 win in Division 1B.

Melton Men second team - defeat at Syston.

The Men’s second team travelled to nearby Syston Northfields 1 for a Division 2A fixture and went down 6-2 with Tom Ursell and Alex Freestone notching the club’s two sets and second pairing of Mark Ashman and Giles Constant just missing out after some very closely contested sets.

The Men's third team lost 6-2 at Carisbrooke D in Division 5A.