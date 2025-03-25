Melton Mowbray Tennis Club is gearing itself up for another hectic season and is again opening its doors to the public on Saturday.

Primary schoolchildren’s age group have a two hour session between 10 and noon where they will get the opportunity to try out tennis, and all its different strokes, and movement, including a fun fitness court.

Head coach Di Burdett and Ryan Parmar will be heading up the sessions with assistance from club coach Brent Horobin and their team of older club juniors and senior club helpers.

There will be refreshments provided during the morning for the youngsters plus equipment will be provided - just bring your children along in suitable trainers.

Youngsters enjoying a session at Melton Tennis Club.

Similarly, the adults sessions will run alongside the secondary school age groups at 1-3pm, another two hour session with again refreshments supplied and equipment available, once again simply wear a suitable pair of trainers.

If it's fitness you are looking for then coach Ryan Parmar will be on hand to highlight the Cardio Tennis sessions at the club. And when you have finished there will be refreshments on hand with a BBQ and cake stall.

If you require any further information please contact Di Burdett on 07841 380410 or Ryan Parmar on 07415 100506.

The club is also gearing up for another hectic league season with no fewer than 12 senior and seven summer junior teams going into action competing in well over 100 matches between April and September.

Chairman and team captain Justin Horobin is looking forward to a more successful season ahead and, despite the club still collecting two league titles in 2024, he is hoping for an even better in 2025.

Practise sessions are underway on a Sunday morning and Monday evenings.

The water and toilets project is now nearing fruition with the green light being given by the LCC & MBC councils, which lights up the way for work to commence in May/June of this year.

The winter indoor coaching sessions for the nearby Birch Wood School youngsters are coming to an end and play for these youngsters will recommence in May with sessions taking place on the club courts.

Young club coach Ryan Parmar is now leading these sessions and assisted by Brent Horobin and club stalwarts Bridget Ingle, Linda Bexon, Lesley Beeton, Louise Smethurst, Thea Hancock and Nancy Blake.