Melton tennis aces battle the elements to keep title charges going

The ladies' firsts.

Melton Mowbray ladies’ teams defied the winter elements to record vital wins in their push for league titles.

The ladies’ second team set the ball rolling when they entertained David Lloyd seconds and arrived at the courts to find a covering of snow looking likely to thwart their efforts to play the match, plus continued snow falls throughout the match.

But the ladies set about clearing the lines and both teams agreed to simply just get on with it.

The ladies' seconds.

Jess Simpkin and Kim Stratford teamed up at first pairing and were in fine form notching a maximum four wins to pave the way and ladies’ captain Carol Gilchrist came in for her first match of the season to partner Jill Woods at second pairing to collect two wins to ensure the points were clinched.

This win pushed Melton into second place just three points behind Loughborough Greenfields with just one match each remaining.

Melton have to travel to Leicestershire C and Greenfields have to travel to Hinckley seconds so the title is still in the balance.

Results: J. Simpkin & K. Stratford won 6-0, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-2; C. Gilchrist & J. Woods drew 3-6, 6-3 and 6-7, 6-4.

The ladies’ first team entertained Loughborough LTC and were assisted by the visitors arriving with just one pairing, but when the snow continued to fall the match once again was looking unlikely to take place at all.

Once again both teams showed their resilience and had other ideas.

Skipper Jess Gadsby teamed up with Sarah Diver at first couple and duly collected their win and the team were delighted to see summer captain Charlie Griffin back on court after a lengthy illness to partner second teamer Sarah Medcalf.

They also collected an easy win in their match.

The win puts Melton in the top spot with 36 points, just two points ahead of Leicestershire with both having one match to play.