Melton teen F2 Stock Car driver storms to first victory!

Teen racer Tom is a graduate of the Junior MiniStox formula.

After passing the retirement age for Junior formulas he has debuted in BriSCA F2 and was simply sensational on Saturday.

As a novice racer Tom has a white roof grading.

Tom takes the chequered flag at King's Lynn.

Things started off well for him when he won the special white top race which kicked off proceedings on Saturday night.

Tom made steady progress throughout the race and was up to second place at halfway.

Evesham’s Brandon Young had a third of a lap lead but this was whittled down by Earl, who was coping with traffic better than the leader, and with three laps made the decisive move, sending Young wide and diving up the inside and once in front he was never challenged.

This was a career first win for Tom and his family and fans were justifiable over the moon.

77 Tom Earl following victory in Heat 1 in the F2 Stock Cars at King's Lynn on Saturday Night

If that was a good start, even better was to come when Tom took the track in the first heat proper.

Tom had to survive two complete restarts – one when Rotherham’s Chris Keenan rolled his car over on the first lap and the second when King’s Lynn’s Ryan Leeks did the same.

Once the race eventually got underway the delays had done little to dent Tom’s confidence, and once he managed to force a way past Bedford’s David Stevens was never headed and took the chequered flag in style.

Tom’s heat win had seen him qualify for the final but he retired in the early stages of the feature.

However, he bounced back in the Grand National where he was battling with some of the top stars in the sport en route to a seventh place finish.