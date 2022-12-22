Melton swimmers enjoy first galas for three years

Melton Mowbray Swim Club members pictured at the final gala of the Inter-Club Championships at Waterfield Leisure Centre

Youngsters and their coaches were left frustrated during the Covid pandemic and the extensive roof repairs which prevented them from getting into the water at the town’s Waterfield Leisure Centre.

But over the last few months MMSC has been holding its Inter-Club Championships with swimmers competing against their club team-mates.

The last of four such galas was held earlier this month after starting back in September.

The Inter-Club Championships provide a good opportunity for swimmers to compete against each other, target personal best times and win medals for the top three in the various combined aged groups.

It was a relief for the swimmers to get back to doing what they enjoy after hard training programmes ranging from two to five sessions a week.

There were many personal best times set by the club’s talented youngsters and for some it was their first experience of a gala.

It was also a great opportunity for new and existing volunteers to put their training into practice and for spectators to proudly watch family members and friends showing their ability in the pool.On top of the medals received at each gala, MMSC is holding its first presentation evening in five years in early January, with lots of fun and awards guaranteed, and the chance to celebrate the swimmers’ achievements across the year.

MMSC, which was formed back in 1964, coaches junior swimmers aged from seven to 12 and senior swimmers aged 12 and upwards.

