Melton suffer FA Vase home nightmare against Retford

Ryan Calver, who went close to an equaliser in Saturday's FA Vase defeat

Melton Town were thrashed 4-0 at home by lower league Retford United in the FA Vase first round on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having been knocked out of the County Cup four days earlier, the Reds were well and truly beaten on Saturday to exit their fourth cup competition at the first attempt this season.

Retford set out their stall straight from the kick off as they pumped the ball towards Melton’s area where Danso was caught in two minds and brought down Goodwin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calls for a penalty and a red card within nine seconds had the home support holding their breath.

Fortunately it was a yellow card only and the resulting free kick was sent wide of the post.

The first 20 minutes saw Melton have the majority of the possession, but the ball spent most of the time going along the back line with Retford patiently waiting for a quick counter attack.

The first chance came in the 21st minute when Fura played a long ball over the top to Hurst, whose header went straight to the keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just before the half hour a quick break by the visitors had Buckthorp coming in off the touchline and firing in a rasping shot which needed Harrison to make a great save.

Three minutes later and the deadlock was broken when another counter attack saw Retford have four against three and Callum Orange eventually found himself open. His shot was well saved with the rebound falling to Goodwin who tapped into an open net.

Very little happened for the first 15 minutes of the second half.

The visitors should have doubled their lead when a quick break saw a diagonal ball find Devereux, whose volley shaved the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melton had a free kick on the hour which was played to the far post for an unmarked Danso but his header went the wrong side of the upright.

Melton's first effort on target came in the 74th minute when Calver tried his luck from 25 yards out, which needed Pemberton to tip the ball over the bar.

Two minutes later and it was 2-0 when a Melton throw-in was given away cheaply and Buckthorp found Orange in the area, who then took his time to slot the ball into the corner of the goal.

Then in the 80th minute Josh Devereux noticed Harrison way off his line and from his own half chipped the keeper for a fantastic goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three minutes later and a ball over the top caught the Melton defence napping as Goodwin found himself one on one with Harrison who made a great save.

Then in the 87th minute another diagonal ball caught the Melton defence asleep where Allwood ghosted in behind to slot the ball past Harrison and round off the win.

Melton clearly have problems with just one shot on target for the second game in a row and a defence that is being caught out too many times.

It's back to league action on Tuesday as they visit Eastwood to play Belper United before a return on Saturday to play Eastwood CFC themselves.