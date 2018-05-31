Melton runners braced for Road2recovery Half-Marathon

Have your say

You have just a few days to enter Melton’s half-marathon, hosted by fundraising champion Claire Lomas.

The Road2Recovery Half-Marathon, sponsored by Next and Melton Building Society, takes place on Sunday, June 10, but entries close this Saturday.

Peppa Pig was on hand to help organiser Claire Lomas start the fun run in the event's launch year in 2016 EMN-180530-102519002

More than 200 runners finished last year’s race.

The half-marathon starts and finishes at Eye Kettleby Lakes and follows an undulating route towards Burrough-on-the-Hill and back.

Entry costs £31 or £29 for club-affiliated runners which includes chip timing, free parking, drink stations, fresh fruit, while post-race massage will be available.

The event, which was launched in 2016 to raise money for Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation, also features 10k and 5k races.

And for the children there will be a one-mile fun run and fun races at Eye Kettleby.

The 10k, for ages 15 and upwards, costs £17 (affiliated), or £19, while the 5k, for ages 12 and above, is £12 affiliated, or £14.

Entry for the one-mile race is on the day only at £6, with free entry for adults running with under 8s. All finishers will receive a medal and chocolate.

As well as the running, there will be live music, a hog roast, food and drink, and children’s entertainment, including a magician.

* For more information and entry details, visit www.claireschallenge.co.uk