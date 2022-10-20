Melton RFC U14s Vixens perform well against two new opponents

Melton Vixens dominated at the scrum

In the first match, the girls played against the Notts Casuals. Melton dominated in the forwards, particularly in the scrum where they frequently won the ball even on the opponents’ feed.

Melton attacked strongly, frequently offloading out of the tackle and by half time had scored three tries through Ava, Lucy and Hannah. Going into the second half, the girls had grown in confidence and in the last quarter of the game the Vixens scored another three tries.

Chloe scored following another excellent scrum by Melton to regain possession.

Further tries were added by Megan and Lucy as Melton continued to defend ferociously and create turnovers due to their relentless tackling

The second game was played against Long Eaton. In the first half, the opposition defended well against Melton’s repeated attacks .

Once again the forwards performed very well in the scrum, with another turnover leading to a try by new squad member Ruby.

Unfortunately, the Vixens were unable to add to the score and a short while later Long Eaton equalised.

As the match entered the final minutes, the Melton girls were unlucky to miss out on a match winning try, with the game ending in a draw.

To end their afternoon, showing great sportsmanship, a few of the girls played for the other teams during their final match to enable a full 15 a-side game.

A big thanks goes to the girls from the other clubs who also bolstered the Vixens numbers during their games.

The player’s player was Alice who made some superb breaks with direct running.

Megan won the coach's player award for her tackling and rucking.

