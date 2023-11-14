Melton Mowbray’s men's first team see off visiting Rothley in Premier Division clash

The Men’s first team entertained Rothley 1 in their Premier Division game and ran out 5-3 winners with Ryan Parmar and Jake Beagle notching three sets and Tom Rowe and Alex Freestone weighing in with two sets.

The Men’s second team won 6-2 at Market Bosworth 2 in Division 1A. Skipper Justin Horobin and Ben Simpkin won a superb maximum four sets while Robb Boon and Richard Clay collected two sets.

The Ladies first team also travelled for a tough match at Summer champions Leicestershire A in the Premier Division and returned with a 4-4 draw. Maia Dunn and Sarah Wright paved the way with three sets while Charlie Griffin and Ellie Jenkins collected a set to ensure a share of the spoils. The second team lost 6-2 to Rothley 1 in Division 1B, Beth Lowe and Danielle Wells collecting Melton’s two wins.