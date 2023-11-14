News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING

Melton Mowbray’s men's first team see off visiting Rothley in Premier Division clash

Melton Mowbray Tennis Clubs Men’s teams were in good form in their second week of Winter League matches.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 14th Nov 2023, 12:46 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 12:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Men’s first team entertained Rothley 1 in their Premier Division game and ran out 5-3 winners with Ryan Parmar and Jake Beagle notching three sets and Tom Rowe and Alex Freestone weighing in with two sets.

The Men’s second team won 6-2 at Market Bosworth 2 in Division 1A. Skipper Justin Horobin and Ben Simpkin won a superb maximum four sets while Robb Boon and Richard Clay collected two sets.

The Ladies first team also travelled for a tough match at Summer champions Leicestershire A in the Premier Division and returned with a 4-4 draw. Maia Dunn and Sarah Wright paved the way with three sets while Charlie Griffin and Ellie Jenkins collected a set to ensure a share of the spoils. The second team lost 6-2 to Rothley 1 in Division 1B, Beth Lowe and Danielle Wells collecting Melton’s two wins.

Related topics:Melton MowbrayPremier Division