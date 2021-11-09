Melton Mowbray tennis teams bounce back for victories

The men's first team.

The ladies’ and men’s first teams at Melton Mowbray Tennis Club bounced back after a tough first round of matches.

The ladies’ first team started with a tough fixture away to Charnwood firsts and battled hard to return with a share of the spoils before going on the road again for another tough fixture at Carisbrooke A, which saw them collect the win with a 5-3 win.

Skipper Jess Gadsby and partner Maia Dunn proved the cornerstone of the team by notching a maximum four wins with second pairing of Sarah Diver and Jess Simpkin collecting the single set that clinched the win.

Results: J. Gadsby & M. Dunn won 6-3, 6-3 and 6-3, 6-1; S. Diver & J. Simpkin drew 6-4, 1-6 and lost 4-6, 1-6.

The ladies’ second team repeated the efforts of their first team when they entertained Loughborough Greenfields firsts and also secured a 5-3 win.

The first pairing of Laura Hayward and Jess Simpkin paved the way with three out of four sets and second pairing of Jill Woods and Alison Stone secured the win by collecting two sets.

Results: L. Hayward & J. Simpkin won 6-0, 6-2 and drew 6-7, 6-2; A. Stone & J. Woods won 6-4, 7-5 and lost 2-6, 3-6.

The men’s first team lost their opening game at Oadby Granville Tennis Club but got back to winning ways when they entertained Leicestershire A and ran out convincing winners by an 8-0 scoreline.

Skipper Ryan Parmar was back in the team and he teamed up with Tom Rowe to collect four wins with just the loss of eight games.

They were well supported by second pairing of Tom Ellis and Lucas Miller who also weighed in with four wins for just the loss of seven games.

Results: R. Parmar & T. Rowe won 6-2, 6-1 and 6-4, 6-1; T. Ellis & L. Miller won 6-0, 7-5 and 6-2, 6-0.

The men’s third team started with a draw and were looking to consolidate in their second match at home against Roundhill thirds, but found the visitors in good form and just lost out by a 3-5 scoreline.

Both pairings of skipper Steve Thompson and George Simpson and Nigel Haynes and Richard Baxter collected a set each with Nigel and Richard losing out in two tight sets.