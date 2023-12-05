Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Ladies first team kept up their good form when they entertained visitors Loughborough TC and ran out 8-0 winners to keep the pressure on the Premier League contenders, writes Brent Horobin.

Maia Dunn and Sarah Wright set the standard with a maximum four wins with just the loss of just four games. Skipper Jess Gadsby and Charlie Griffin were not far behind, collecting their four wins with the loss of nine games.

M. DUNN & S. WRIGHT Won 6-1, 6-1; Won 6-1, 6-1. GADSBY & C. GRIFFIN Won 6-0, 6-2; Won 6-2, 7-5.

The club's ladies second team were in fine form again in their Winter League matches, coming out on top in their league Division 1B match against local rival Hamilton LTC with a convincing 7-1 win.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club Ladies' second team - derby day winners.

With the recent weather causing chaos with their fixtures the ladies were glad to get a fixture played and were obviously delighted with the result with first couple of skipper Carol Gilchrist and Sarah Medcalf collecting a maximum four wins.

Sarah suffered a nasty fall very early in the match but battled on to ensure the points for the club.

The pair were well supported by second pairing of Beth Lowe and Danielle Wells, who collected three wins with Tracey White and Sue Harrison collecting the visitors' solitary set.

C. GILCHRIST & S. MEDCALF Won 6-4, 6-4. Won 6-1 6-4. B. LOWE & D. WELLS Won 6-2, 6-1. Drew 6-3, 1-6.

The Men’s first team were on the wrong end of a reversal when they visited a strong Carisbrooke A team and were outgunned by an 8-0 scoreline.

However, a bright note for the club was the involvement in the team of James Rowe, who has been missing over a two year period with a nasty injuries.

A. FREESTONE & TOM ROWE Lost 2-6, 3-6. Lost 6-7, 1-6. B. SIMPKIN & J. ROWE Lost 2-6, 3-6. Lost 0-6, 1-6.

The men’s second team, once again hit by unavailability, travelled to Market Harborough 2 and went down by a 6-2 scoreline with each pair of Andy Thomas-Douglas and Nathan Morgans and debutant Daniel Belcher and Mark Ashman collecting one win apiece.

A. THOMAS-DOUGLAS & N. MORGANS Drew 6-4, 2-6. Lost 3-6, 4-6. D. BELCHER & M. ASHMAN Drew 7-6, 1-6. Lost 0-6, 0-6.

The Men’s third team also found the going tough when they travelled to

Market Harborough 3 and went down to a 7-1 defeat with Richard White and Dominic Halford collecting the team’s solitary win.