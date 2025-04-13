Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's Saturday Superstars locked in battle

Saturday Superstars Line Up

After a year long battle for supremacy ended in a draw in 2024 Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's Saturday Superstars are already locked in another tight tussle to become the official Saturday Superstar team.

With last years captains Ash Parmar and Mo Reza taking a well earned sabbatical, Peter Lovegrove and Neil Ingle have stepped into the breach and both seem to be embracing the year long challenge that lies ahead.

Peters squad rushed into an early 5-2 lead only for Neil team to hit back and with two straight wins pulled it back to 5-4 before going down in another closely fought match to leave the score at 6-4.

Neil's team rallied and won a marathon match 8-7 to reduce the deficit to 6-5 overall before once again Peter's team took the next match to put his team 7-5 up.

With another huge turn out of fifteen players for the next match another battle looked on the cards and that’s how it turned out, with Peter's team going 4-2 up after two rounds only for Neil's team to take two rubbers in both the final rounds to level the match and take a share of the spoils

at 6-6. Referee, Brent Horobin, awarded both teams a point, which leaves the series score at 8-6 to Peter’s squad.

Paul ‘Howard’ Heaton was in terrific form for Peter's team and notched four wins and his wife Michelle ‘Hilda’ Heaton was in equally good form to take three wins for Neil's team.

In the overall individual stakes, 2024 winner Dave Owen is setting the pace again with 24 wins, followed by John Little and Neil Ingle with 18 wins, Peter Lovegrove 17, Paul Heaton 16. Leading the ladies Bridget Ingle 17 wins, and Michelle Heaton 15 wins.

The clubs' Leicestershire leagues for both juniors and seniors will be underway at the end of April. Club chairman Justin Horobin, and all the club’s captains, have been preparing for another hectic season ahead. However, once again, they are looking forward to the possibility of adding to the club’s amazing total of forty two titles and trophies, collected at all age groups, in the seven years since the club was formed.