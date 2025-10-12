Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's mixed teams continue good form

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club Third Mixed Team line up

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's mixed teams continued their good start to the league campaign with both second and third teams notching wins and the first team losing out in a tight match against much fancied Oadby 1 team in Division 1A.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mixed second team travelled to Kibworth 1 for their Div 1B fixture and returned with the points after a narrow 5-4 win.

First pairing of Ollie Aley and Maia Dunn and second pairing of Tom Dryell and Sarah Diver set up the win with two wins apiece and third pair of Tom Ursell and Danielle Wells picked up their final rubber to clinch the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M.DUNN & O.ALEY Won8-0 Won 8-4Lost 6-8; S.DIVER & T.DRYELL Won 8-1Won 8-1 Lost2-8; D.WELLS & T.URSELL Won 8-4 Lost3-8 Lost 4-8.

The mixed third team entertained Charnwood 5 in their Division 5A fixture and were in good form, running out 8-1 winners.

Skipper Justin Horobin and Nicky Kennedy led the way with a maximum three wins with just the loss of six games and were well backed up by second pairing of Fabrizio Ortu and Beth Lowe who also notched three with the loss of just eight games.

Third pair of Mark Ashman and Sarah Medcalf played their part in this excellent win and collected a brace of wins to complete the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

N.KENNEDY & J.HOROBIN Won 8-2 Won8-3 Won 8-1; B.LOWE & F.ORTU Won 8-5Won 8-3 Won8-0l S.MEDCALF & M.ASHMAN Won 8-3Won 8-1 Lost2-8

The first team entertained a strong Oadby 1 team in their Div 1Afixture with the visitors strengthened by an influx of players from nearby Roundhill TC and they are strongly fancied to sweep the board in several leagues this season.

Men’s Skipper Ryan Parmar and partner Evie Pritchard performed superbly to notch two wins but Ladies skipper Charlie Griffin and James Rowe and Jess Rowe and Niral Nana were only able to add a solitary win each to just miss out on what would have been a super win.

E.PRITCHARD & R.PARMAR Won 8-1Won 8-4 Lost5-8; C.GRIFFIN & J.ROWE Won 8-2Lost 1-8 Lost6-8l J.ROWE & N.NANA Won 8-1Lost 6-8 Lost3-8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 10&Under mixed team entertained Loughborough 1 in their Division 2 fixture and went down by a 5-1 scoreline with Jude Armes and Abigail Morsley once again battling well to take their doubles win and Jude losing out in a tight three setter in the singles.

T.WILDT Lost 0-43-4'; T.FAIRHURST Lost1-4 0-4; J.ARMES Lost 4-22-4 4-10; A.MORSLEY Lost1-4 0-4; A.MORSLEY & J.ARMES Won 4-24-1; T.WILDT & T.FAIRHURST Lost 2-40-4

The 18& Under Boys team travelled to Market Harborough 1 went down by a 4-2 score with Ben England collecting a singles win .

B.ENGLAND Won6-1 6-0; I.WOTTON Lost 4-66-4 0-1; A.N.OTHER Won6-2 6-2; M.NINNIS Lost 2-60-6; B.ENGLAND & I.WOTTON Lost 4-63-6; M.NINNIS & A.N.OTHER Lost 3-63-6.