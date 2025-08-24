Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's men clinch promotion

MMTC MEN'S FIRST TEAM

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's Men's first team rounded off a superb season by clinching the Division 2 Leicestershire Men's Doubles League. Unbeaten throughout the the season the team entertained Leicestershire C in their final fixture and put in a superb performance to notch an 8-1 win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unbeaten throughout the season the team entertained Leicestershire C in their final fixture and put in a superb performance to notch an 8-1 winwhich gave them a total of 81 points with Rothley 2 in runners up position on 71 points and Stoney Stanton missing out back on 51 points.

The win was even more satisfying for the team as they were without skipper Ryan Parmar, on Wimbledon duty, for this final match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan need not have worried as first pairing of James Rowe and teenager Harrison Culpan collected three wins, losing just eight games in the process and they were well supported by second pairing of Jake Beagle and Ben Simpkin who also collected a maximum.

Third pair of Ollie Aley and another teenager Alex Freestone kept up the good work and weighed in with two excellent wins.

Following their efforts to ensure their place in the Regional East section of the National Club league this win added the icing on the cake for the men’s

first team and skipper Ryan has been delighted with his teams efforts this year and the excellent mixture of youth and experience within the team and was quick to praise the crop of younger team players throughout the club teams that were now showing real promise.

J.ROWE & H.CULPAN Won8-3 Won 8-4Won 8-1

J.BEAGLE & B.SIMPKIN Won 8-5Won 8-6 Won8-4

O.ALEY & A.FREESTONE Won 8-4Won8-3 Lost 4-8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Men’s second team travelled to Market Harborough 2 for their final fixture in Division 4B and despite going down by a narrow 5-4 margin they

erased any doubts of relegation with another impressive display that put them up to fifth place and secure for 2026. The team have suffered regularly with injuries and unavailability but have been able to field stronger

teams over the past few matches and the transformation as been incredible. First pairing of Giles Constant and Liam Morrison claimed two wins along with second pairing of Tom Dryell and Tom Ursell who also claimed two wins but both pairs were disappointed that they had missed out on a hat trick of wins. Third pair of Fabrizio Ortu and Jared Durrance battled hard and just lost out in a tight tie break.

G.CONSTANT & L.MORRISON Won 8-6Won 8-3 Lost5-8

T.DRYELL & T.URSELL Won 8-4Won 8-1 Lost5-8

J.DURRANCE & F.ORTU Lost 7-8Lost 1-8 Lost2-8