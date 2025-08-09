MMTC Harrison Culpan with Head Coach Di Burdett at the Grade 3 Cromer Tennis Tournament

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's teenage star Harrison Culpan and Ladies Club and County captain Charlie Griffin were once again collecting the honours when they both collected tennis titles over the weekend.

Teenager and first team player Harrison travelled to Cromer for a 14 & Under tournament and came away with the title and trophy.

He breezed through his first round and although extended more in his semi final he was able to come out on top to go through to the final.

MMTC Charlie Griffin and Tabitha Holmes Leicestershire Closed Tennis Ladies Doubles Champions

In the final which was played on grass Harrison was in total control throughout and was able to take the title in two straight sets to continue his successes of 2025.

Meanwhile Ladies captain Charlie was competing at the Leicestershire senior closed tournament.

In the Mixed doubles section Charlie teamed up with a Carisbrooke partner Stefan Grubsic and was knocked out in the quarter finals by Adam Popowitcz and Claire Wynne in two straight sets.

In the Ladies doubles Charlie and partner Tabitha Holmes of Oadby Granville TC played their way through to the semi final where they overcame the two young Pollard sisters Emily and Charlotte by a 7.6 6.0 score before moving into the final where they were to meet Jennifer Gadsby and Anisha Sood of the Leicestershire LTC.

Charlie and Tabitha were in superb form in the final and took the title with a 6-3 6-1 straight sets win and completed a hat trick of wins having taken the title for the past two years.