Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's Charlie guides county to safety

MMTC Charlie Griffin & Tabitha Holmes - County Doubles Champions2025 for third year in succession

Melton Mowbray Tennis Clubs Charlie Griffin once again captained the Leicestershire Ladies County Team in their Group 3 at Cromer Tennis Club and the team overcame tough opponents and days of horrendous weather to retain their status in the group for 2026.

With a relatively young side the team's opponents on day one were the eventual winners Buckinghamshire and, after some very long matches, downpours which resulted in a move to hard and astroturf courts, it ended long into the night with a 7-2 defeat.

Day two saw the county paired with West of Scotland and despite a tremendous effort by the team and playing through more inclement weather the team went down by a narrow 5-4 margin.

Day 3 once again saw the team perform heroics and their togetherness and team spirit shone through has the team battled to a superb 5-4 win.

Leicestershire Ladies County Tennis Team with skipper Charlie Griffin.

Day 4 once again saw the heavens open which meant another move to nearby Astroturf courts for their fixture with Gloucestershire.

The weather meant the introduction of using short sets which always proves a bit of a lottery but the team battled bravely and coming off the courts at 9.30pm the teams were locked at three all.

Day 5 at last saw the arrival of sunshine and a return to the grass courts and the team duly completed another super 5-4 win.

No time to rest though for the team has they were straight into their final fixture against lowly Avon and they were delighted to round off their week with a 6-3 win which gave them a 3rd place finish and guarantee them their place in group 3 for 2026 which delighted skipper Charlie.

As player captain Charlie teamed up with regular partner Tabitha Holmes

from the Oadby Granville club and the pair weighed in with eight wins and were well supported by Anna Chesca and Charlotte Pollard who notched seven wins.

The team were : Charlie Griffin MMTC, Tabitha Holmes, Amy Eastman, Emily and Charlotte Pollard Oadby Granville TC, Isabella Cockrell – Ashby TC , Lonja Engermise – Leicestershire TC and Anna Michelle Chesca who is based in London.

Charlie returned and had no time to spare and within 24 hours she was playing in the County closed Championships and with Tabitha Holmes collected the Ladies Doubles title for the third year running .