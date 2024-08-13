Melton Mowbray Tennis Club stages successful Multi-Sport Week for youngsters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s courts were busy and bristling with the chatter and laughter of 50 plus youngsters that attended their second Junior Multi-Sport week.

Running alongside their normal club members, adult groups and social play members were able to see the children thoroughly enjoying themselves with a multitude of activities such as football, unihoc, netball, dodgeball and tennis along with lots of team games, they were kept busy for six hours a day.

Head coach Di Burdett and coach Ryan Parmar, with brilliant support from top club teenagers and assistants, helped to kee the week flowing and ensured all the youngsters were looked after and more than anything, ensured that they had an enjoyable week.

On the County scene, Ladies first team captain and Ladies County Tennis captain Charlie Griffin had a tough week at the LTA Roehampton courts for the Group 2 County Cup week.

Beset by late withdrawals, unavailability and injuries, Charlie tried her hardest to make the best of the week.

But, despite her team doing their best, they were sadly relegated to Group 3 for 2025 following defeats against Cheshire 1-8, Avon 2-7, Derbyshire 0-9, Somerset 1-8 and Notts 3-6.

However, never one to dwell on negativity, Charlie returned to Melton where she was back on court performing in the Leicestershire County Closed Tennis Tournament.

In this she teamed up with partner and County team mate Tabitha Holmes and managed to retain the Ladies doubles title that they had won last year.