Melton Mowbray Tennis Club side secure survival

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s men’s second team ensured they will keep their status in Division Two for next winter following a run of good performances over the December period.

Firstly they entertained Loughborough firsts and registered a superb 7-3 win with youngsters Ollie Aley and Tom Dryell leading the way with three sets out of four against a good Loughborough team.

Skipper Justin and Sean O’Regan weighed in with two wins to clinch the points.

Next up was a visit to Stoney Stanton firsts and the team once again came up with a superb result with another 7-3 win.

Ollie Aley was once again prominent, this time teaming up with Luke Smith to claim three sets with Justin Horobin and Jimmi Cox collecting two wins to ensure the points for Melton.

Finally the team then travelled to Charnwood firsts for a rearranged fixture and - although going down by a 7-3 scoreline - the team had secured the points required to ensure their status in Division Two for 2022 with Rothley seconds and Stoney Stanton firsts being relegated.

Once again young Ollie Aley and Luke Smith were in good form collecting three wins with Justin Horobin and late replacement Miles Charlton just missing out on a tense 5-7 set at the end which would have given the team a share of the points.