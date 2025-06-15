Melton Mowbray Tennis Club play host to local Primary School's Tennis Tournament

Primary School Winners Years 3 & 4

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club recently played host to our local Primary Schools year3/4 and year 5/6 annual tennis tournament.

Teams that took part this year were St Mary’s C of E, Captains Close Primary School, Old Dalby C of E , Brownlow Primary and Waltham Primary School.

On a gloriously sunny day all the youngsters represented their schools and themselves in a brilliant fashion throughout the day.

The youngsters were, as always , competitive but the wonderful spirit of sportsmanship that generated throughout the day was of the highest quality.

The morning competition saw Captains Close Primary School coming out as champions of the year 3/4 age group and in the afternoon session

Waltham Primary School were crowned champions of the year 5/6 competition. Both schools will now go on to represent Melton & Belvoir at the SSPAN Led County Finals.

Organiser Claire Marlow was once again delighted with the day and was very grateful that Melton Mowbray Tennis Club had once again agreed to continue hosting this vital tournament.

She also thanked the brilliant efforts of Melton Tennis Club’s Head Coach Di Burdett, who has been involved in the running of these tournaments for many years, and her assistant Aidan Messina- Dalby plus the wonderful student leaders from the Long Field Spencer Academy and the LTA for funding support.

Primary School Winners Years 5 & 6

Off the courts the club are pressing forward with the installation of water and toilets with the work due to commence in the next few days which will be music to the ears of the the hard working committee and its club members.