Melton Mowbray Tennis Club pipped to mixed indoor title

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's indoor campaign ended by being pipped by Market Bosworth.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s mixed Indoor first team just missed out on the Division One title when they were pipped at the post by Market Bosworth A.

Melton were in the driving seat going into their match with Bosworth but went down by a 5-3 scoreline.

Simon Hawthorne and Ben Simpkin put Melton ahead when they notched the men’s doubles 10-4 but Bosworth hit back taking the ladies doubles over Maia Dunn and Jess Simpkin 7-3.

Simon and Maia shared the spoils in their mixed with a 6-6 draw before Ben and Jess went down by an 8-2 score that clinched it for Bosworth.

Results: S. Hawthorne & B. Simpkin won 10-4, J. Simpkin & M. Dunn lost 3-7, S. Hawthorne & M. Dunn drew 6-6, B. Simpkin & J. Simpkin lost 2-8.

This result left Melton needing a big result in their final match against Loughborough Town B but, despite scoring a 6-2 win, the team fell just one point short of Market Bosworth who claimed the title with 26 points.

Jonathan Sturmey and Neil Johnson took the men’s doubles by a 7-4 scoreline And Jess Gadsby and Kim Stratford added to the score with a 12-1 win in the ladies.

Jon and Jess teamed up to take their doubles by a 13-1 score before The Loughborough second pair hit back to take their doubles over Neil and Kim by a 7-4 score that edged the Melton team into second place.

Resuts: J. Sturmey & N. Johnson won 7-4, J. Gadsby & K. Stratford won 12-1, J. Sturmey & J. Gadsby won 13-1, N. Johnson & K. Stratford lost 4-7.

The B Team still remain in the bottom half of Division Two after a nightmare weekend when Mother’s Day duties resulted in them being unable to field a side on Sunday evening which handed the eight points to their opponents Charnwood B, who are themselves pushing for the Division Two title.