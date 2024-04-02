Melton Mowbray Tennis Club offer public chance to try the sport for free

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club are gearing up to open their doors to the public on Saturday, 13th April when they will be able to come along to the club and try out the sport for free.
You are invited to go along and experience an introduction to tennis.

From 10am to noon it will be focused on primary school children aged four 10 years – a free two hour session.

Adults and children aged 11 years upwards also get a free two hour session between 1-3pm.

All equipment will be supplied, players should simply come along in suitable trainers

A club spokesman said: “If you have never played before, played a little, or played a lot but not for a while and are looking to get back on court, just come along and give it a try – and, above all, come along and have some fun.”

Everyone is welcome regardless of age or ability.

There will be prizes on the day, refreshments, a BBQ, a cake stall and tombola.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club is situated at The Sports Village, Burton Road, Melton Mowbray.

For any queries contact Di Burdett on 07841 380410.

