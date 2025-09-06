Melton Mowbray Tennis Club Ladies seal promotion
This league title follows the success of the Men’s first team and takes the club’s total of league and cup titles to a magnificent half century since the club formation just seven years ago.
This final win for the ladies saw them top the league with 78 points with long time league contenders Syston Northfields and Houghton TC in second and third spot with both on 68 points.
Just as the Men’s second team the Ladies seconds had struggled earlier in the season due to injuries and unavailability but came through with a brilliant five match unbeaten run to take the title and with it promotion for 2026 and delight skipper Carol Gilchrist who was full of praise for her battling team mates.
Against Medbourne Carol teamed up with Nicky Kennedy to claim a maximum three sets with just the loss of four games and they were well supported by second pair of Beth Lowe and the lively Jess Simpkin who also notched three wins and losing just eight games. Third pair of Sarah Medcalf and Jill Woods weighed in with two wins to round off an excellent win and seal promotion.
The Men’s second team in the County section of the National Club league
In Division 2 ended up on the wrong side of a 6-0 defeat at Wigston 1 following a fixture mix up resulting in the home side claiming the points to finish a disappointing campaign with injuries, holidays and unavailability causing the team constant headaches.
The teams will have no time to relax has they will now be gearing up for the Mixed Leagues with the club putting out teams in Divisions 1A, 1B and 5A.
Off the courts Club Chairman Justin Horobin and Vice Chairman Peter Lovegrove are working tirelessly to finalise the ongoing project of a water supply and toilets to the club. Pipe work as now been completed from the club to Burton Road and the club are just awaiting the green light from the borough Council regarding the most suitable type of toilet block which of course involves the inevitable red tape but when installed will be a huge step forward for a club that caters for so many youngsters, Ladies and children with disabilities.