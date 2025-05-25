Melton Mowbray Tennis Club ladies bounce back

MMTC Ladies 1st Team

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's Ladies first team bounced back from their narrow first match defeat at Ashby Castle to notch an equally close 5-4 win over reigning champions Leicestershire A in their Ladies Premier Division fixture.

Architects of the win were Sarah Wright and Laura Cooper and third pairing of Jess Rowe and Sarah Rowe who collected an excellent two wins .

Being 4-2 ahead going into the last round Melton could have been excused for thinking that the points were in the bag but the visitors hit back to level at 4-4 before it was left to Jess Gadsby and Sarah Rowe to collect their second win of the evening with a confident 8-5 win to ensure Melton took the win.

Interesting sideline to this last rubber was Jess having to play this deciding rubber against her mother Jane Gadsby but on this occasion the daughter came out on top.

C.GRIFFIN & M.DUNN Won 8-0Lost 4-8 Lost6-8, S.WRIGHT & L.COOPER Won 8-4 Won8-0 Lost 6-8, S.ROWE & J.ROWE Won 8-7 Won8-5 Lost 3-8.

The Men’s first team came back to earth after their first day win in the National Regional League when they travelled to Ashby Castle 1 and went down by a 5-1 defeat with number two Niral Nana collecting the clubs consolation win when he won his singles in three sets. Whilst skipper Ryan Parmar will be disappointed with this set back he will have been heartened by the overall performances from his players who were involved in many tightly fought sets.

R.PARMARLost 3-6 4-6, N.PARMARWon 6-7 6-46-3, L.WRIGHTLost 5-7 6-7, J.BEAGLELost 3-6 5-7, R.PARMAR & N.PARMAR Lost 6-34-6 0-1, J.BEAGLE & L.WRIGHT Lost 5-74-6.

The Men’s second team came another cropper when they travelled to play

second Div 4B fixture against a strong Carisbrooke E team who had more than a sprinkling of higher league players in their team and the Melton team went down by an 1-8 scoreline with Tom Ursell and Giles Constant collecting the clubs solitary win.

Special mention for youngster Ben Freeman who made his debut for the club alongside skipper Justin Horobin and he showed enough promise to show that it will not be his last game for the club.

T.URSELL & G.CONSTANT Won 8-6Lost 4-8 Lost3-8, J.COX & F.ORTU Lost 2-8Lost 7-8 Lost5-8, J.HOROBIN & B.FREEMAN Lost 3-8Lost 3-8 Lost2-8