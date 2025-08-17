Melton Mowbray Tennis Club ladies and men push for titles

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s men's and ladies league teams continued their push for league titles as the title race is reaching its climax.

The men’s first team visited Loughborough TC 2 for their Div 2 fixture and returned with the point following an excellent 7-2 win which keeps them in pole position to take the league and with it promotion to group 1.

Skipper Ryan Parmar once again led from the front and partnering Jake Beagle notched a maximum three wins with just the loss of eight games.

Second pair of James Rowe and Harrison Culpan and third pair of Ben Simpkin and Alex Freestone weighed in with two wins each to secure the points.

R.PARMAR & J.BEAGLE Won 8-3 Won 8-3 Won 8-2

J.ROWE & H.CULPAN Won 8-3 Won 8-5 Lost 4-8

A.FREESTONE & B.SIMPKIN Won 8-5 Won 8-7 Lost 0-8

The Ladies second team travelled to a struggling Roundhill 2 team for their Div 3A fixture and returned with a vital 8-1 win to keep up their push for the league title.

Beth Lowe and Danielle Wells kept up their recent good form with another maximum and were well supported by Laura Cooper and Stephanie Barling who also notched three wins. Skipper Carol Gilchrist teamed up with Nicky Kennedy to take two wins and ensured that Melton kept up their pressure on their title rivals at the top. With Houghton, Syston and Mkt Harborough all in the race for the title it is looking like a last match shoot out for them all.

B.LOWE & D.WELLS Won 8-3 Won 8-3 Won 8-6

L.COOPER & S.BARLING Won 8-0 Won 8-1 Won 8-0

C.GILCHRIST & N.KENNEDY Won 8-2 Won 8-6 Lost 6-8

The Ladies Vet’s team suffered their second reverse when they visited Oadby Granville 2 and went down by a 7-1 score line with skipper Natalie Clayton and Alison Wildt-Pick claiming the clubs solitary set.

N.CLAYTON & A.WILDT-PICK Drew 4-66-2 Lost 1-63-6

J.ANDERSON & B.INGLE Lost 3-61-6 Lost 0-61-6

The Men’s Vets team are finding things tough in Div 2A and they travelled to near neighbours Upper Broughton and went down by a 5-3 score with first pairing of skipper Mark Ashman and Craig Tracey collect the clubs three sets.

M.ASHMAN & C.TRACEY Won 7-66-1 Drew 3-66-4

N.INGLE & R.GRANT Lost 1-62-6 Lost 3-60-6

The Men’s Leicestershire National Club League second team entertained Lutterworth 2 in their Div 2 fixture and went down by a 4-2 score despite some closely contested sets.

Skipper Justin Horobin and Tom Dryell notched up singles wins to put the club on level terms going into the doubles but the visitors took both doubles rubbers to run out winners.

J.HOROBIN Won 7-62-6 1-0

T.DRYELL Won 6-16-1

J.COXLost 6-7 1-6

J.DURRANCE Lost 2-64-6

J.HOROBIN & T.DRYELL Lost 4-62-6

J.COX & F.ORTU Lost 2-66-7