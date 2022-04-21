Melton Mowbray Tennis Club duo secure promotion

Bridget and Jo.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s ladies pairing of Bridget Ingle and Jo Anderson finally got their reward for many hours of practise over the past four or five years when they earned promotion in the Leicestershire Veterans Ladies Tennis Association League.

The pair finished has runners-up to Carisbrooke Ladies who finished three points clear of the next three teams.

The Melton pair finished on equal points with Medbourne but went above because they had beaten them in their league match.

With wins over Medbourne, Belvoir and Leicestershire the ladies’ only defeats came at winners Carisbrooke and Charnwood which was enough to gain them promotion along with Carisbrooke and ahead of Medbourne and Charnwood.

The ladies will be moving up to Division Six next season and both are looking forward to a new challenge against what will surely be a stronger division.