Melton Mowbray Tennis Club double as men win Winter League title too

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's Men’s first team followed in the footsteps of their Ladies first team when they clinched the Division 1B Winter League itle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The title was settled when the team travelled to second in the league Leicester Forest East 1 and returned with a draw, which secured the title by a single point with skipper Rayan Parmar and Niral Nana collecting the four rubbers needed.

The team started the season with a 4-4 draw at Newtown Linford and followed this with a 8-0 whitewashing of Market Bosworth 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visiting Loughborough 1 next they produced another super 8-0 win and continued this super winning streak by travelling to Lutterworth 1 and secured another 8-0 victory.

Melton Tennis Club men are Winter League champions.

Next they entertained Ashby Castle 1 and had another whitewash 8-0 before they clinched the title at Leicester Forest East with that 4-4 draw.

Skipper Ryan had an outstanding Winter season with 20 wins from 20 rubbers and was superbly supported by James Rowe 16 wins from 16 rubbers, Niral Nana 12 wins from 12 rubbers, Jake Beagle 12 wins from 16 rubbers, and Ben Simpkin eight wins from 12 rubbers.

Jack Ellis and Alex Freestone both had four wins from four rubbers, teenager Harrison Culpan four wins from eight rubbers and Etienne Ellis without a win from four rubbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan and his team along will now be looking ahead to the 2025 Summer season that will see them competing in the National Regional League, having won the Leicestershire Division 1 League in 2024.

These matches will kick off in March alongside the club’s Junior League matches and these will be quickly followed by the 2025 Summer Ladies, Men’s, Vets and Mixed Doubles Leagues starting in late April through to August.

With both Ryan and the Ladies captain Jess Gadsby having secured Winter titles they and Ladies Summer Captain and County Captain Charlie Griffin will be hell bent on trying to add more titles to the club’s impressive tally of over 40 junior and senior titles in the seven years since the club was formed.

Outside of the match arena Chairman Justin Horobin and team member Danielle Wells were delighted to collect the Club of the Year Award sponsored by Biffa at the recent Lets Get Moving Melton Awards night organised by Melton Sport and Health Alliance, Active Together and Melton Borough Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is always nice to see the club’s efforts rewarded and confirms that we are still on the right track of making our club a super place for people of all ages and backgrounds to meet up, learn, play tennis and have fun,” said Justin.

Installing water and toilets are to the forefront of club efforts for early 2025 and, despite frustrations of red tape hindering their efforts over the past three years, the club feel they are are nearing their goal.

For any junior or senior tennis club enquiries please contact chairman Justin Horobin on 07973 866006 or head coach Di Burdett on 07841 380410.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​