Melton Mowbray Tennis Club Clinch Two More League Titles

MMTC MIXED FIRST AND MERCURY CUP TEAM LINE UP

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club Mixed Tennis teams were in fine form again and clinched two more league titles to add to the clubs already impressive tally since the club was formed just seven years ago.

The Mixed second team finished with a walkover when visitors Desford were unable to field a team on several occasions and were languishing at the bottom of the league.

With just one defeat away to Rothley 1 and wins over Oadby 2, Kibworth 1 and Lutterworth 2 the team finished on 38 points with Rothley in second place with 34 points. The win sends them into the formidable Premier Division for 2026. The team squad were Tom Dryell, Tom Ursell,

Alex Freestone, Ben Simpkin, Ellie Sorsky, Maia Dunn, Danielle Wells, Giles Constant, Jess Simpkin, Sara Rowe, Nicky Kennedy, Beth Lowe, Justin Horobin and Olie Aley..

The Mixed third team finished their league with a 7-2 win over visitors Desford with Mark Ashman and Sarah Medcalf notching a fine maximum and despite going down to Leicestershire D away by a narrow 4-5 score with Sarah Medcalf and Barry Gill notching a maximum. Special mention for team members Rob Grant and debut girl Alexia Agriafoti who both stepped up to the team following last minute illnesses.

Despite losing they had done enough to clinch the 5A league title finishing with 40 points from Leicestershire D as runners up with 32 points.

MMTC 3 7 v DESFORD 22

J.DURRANCE & J.SIMPKIN Lost 5-8Won 8-4 Won8-3

M.ASHMAN & S.MEDCALF Won 8-4 Won8-2 Won 8-2

B.GILL & B.LOWE Won 8-1 Won 8-4Lost 7-8

MMTC 3 4 v LEICESTERSHIRE D 5

S.MEDCALF & B.GILL Won 8-5 Won 8-5Won 8-6

J.DURRANCE & J.WOODS Lost 5-8 Won 8-5Lost 4-8M

R.GRANT & A.AGRAFIOTI Lost 2-8Lost 0-8 Lost 2-8

The team squad were represented by Sarah Medcalf, Beth Lowe, Jill Woods, Jarred Durrance, Mark Ashman, Rob Grant, Tom Dryell, Liam Morrison, Jess Simpkin, Danielle Wells, Ali Wildt, Barry Gill, Fabrizio Ortu and Alexia Agrafioti.

The Mixed first team finished their season with a convincing 9-0 win over visitors Loughborough 1 in Div 1A to give them the runners up spot on 43 points and losing out to team of the year Oadby 1 by a single point.

R.PARMAR & E.SORKSKY Won 8-1 Won8-1 Won 8-1

J.ROWE & J.ROWE Won 8-7 Won 8-0Won 8-3

T.ROWE & M.DUNN Won 8-0 Won 8-4Won 8-3

The squad were made up of Ryan Parmar, Charlie Griffin, Ellie Sorksky,

Maia Dunn, Sarah Wright, James Rowe, Niral Nana, Alex Freestone,

Ben Simpkin, Evie Pritchard and Tom Rowe.

The squad had to settle for the runners up spot in the Mercury Cup final , having made the final with wins over Belvoir Vale, Ashby and Carisbrookethey played the final at Oadby on a wild a wet Sunday afternoon but despite their best efforts the team of the season Oadby came out on top with a 5-1 win after just two rounds.