Melton Mowbray Tennis Club claim mixed doubles team title

The victorious team.

What a difference a fortnight makes in sport.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Ladies' First team suffered the cruel blow of winning all of their eight matches in the top division only to lose out to the county’s scoring system.

But 14 days later the club entertained Lutterworth Mixed Firsts in Division One, losing 5-4 on the night but taking the title on points with their visitors finishing as runners-up despite being unbeaten.

Melton were hit by illness to skipper Charlie Griffin prior to the game but she was persuaded to play by her teammates when the visitors turned out an exceptionally strong team.

Charlie found the going tough and was obviously in distress throughout the night but teamed up with Tom Rowe to snatch two rubbers, Ryan Parmar and Jess Gadsby also collecting two vital rubbers to ensure the title came to Melton once again.

Third pair of Sarah Diver and Tom Ellis lost a really tight first rubber by an 8-6 score line but were unable to snatch the rubber that would have secured the win on the night.

Nevertheless, it was another wonderful effort by the players, Sarah Rowe, Jess Gadsby, Ellie Jenkins, Sumitra Fox, Tom Rowe, Tom Ellis, Simon Hawthorne and Tom Dryell plus full marks to Charlie Griffin and Ryan Parmar for their efforts in keeping the clubs mixed team at the top of the pile from the first season of the new club Melton Mowbray Tennis Club.