Melton Mowbray TC's Charlie Griffin honoured with county captaincy

Charlie Griffin.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s stalwart Charlie Griffin received another accolade when she took the reins of the Leicestershire County Ladies Winter League team.

Captaining for the first time, Charlie set off for Edgbaston Priory with a young team for their Division 3A group matches.

Charlie was however delighted to have the close support of her former doubles partner Helen Thorpe by her side to help with getting the best out of the youngsters.

The team reacted superbly and retained their spot in the Division for 2022.

Club coach Brent Horobin said: “The club were delighted for Charlie and the honour of captaining the county team was fully deserved and I am sure this will be just the start of a long career as captain.”

Another couple of players missing from Melton’s match against Roundhill were Laura Cooper and Sumitra Fox who were on duty with Nottinghamshire Ladies in their Group 2A matches.

They finished in the runners up spot so retain their place in the Division.