Melton Mowbray TC's Alfie serves up charity funds after 12-hour tennis marathon

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club s Alfie Smith served up a tremendous effort at the weekend by playing non stop tennis from 8am until 8pm - raising a superb £730 for Dementia UK.

Taking place at the club, 13 year old Alfie was grateful for all the support he received from his junior club mates and parents who turned out during the day to play with him or against him in a series of fun and competitive tennis related games.

Alfie’s coach Ryan Parmar organised some fun games and threw in a lesson to assist in keeping the youngster motivated in scorching conditions.

Youngsters are the Multi Sport Camp.

Ryan commented that Alfie had set out with a steely determination to raise funds for Dementia UK and his effort in 30 degrees weather was exceptional.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club held their first Summer Multi Sport Camp last week and 50 youngsters with ages ranging from four to 14 spent their week playing a series of sports and games at the tennis club.

Head coach Di Burdett, Ryan Parmar and Liam Morrison, assisted by a small army of older juniors, ran the days sessions that saw children arrive at 8am until 3pm.

Lots of action, lots of drinks, lots of friendly competition and above all, lots of fun for all the youngsters involved.

Upcoming Multi Sport Weeks are August 3-6 and 9-12.

Half Days and Full Days are available. To book a place or for information contact Di Burdett 07841380410 or Ryan Parmar 07415 100 506.