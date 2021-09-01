Melton Mowbray TC Men's Seconds have to settle for third spot

The Men's Seconds.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Men’s Second team travelled to Newtown Linford Firsts for their division 3B fixture and, despite chalking up a 9-0 win, they had to settle for third place behind Leicestershire D and Oakham Firsts.

At the start of the season Melton looked likely to be the team to beat and definitely the in form team, collecting early season wins over LFE4, Charnwood Seconds, Syston Seconds and David Lloyd before Covid, injuries and regular players being needed for first team duty, saw the team lose their next three matches against Oakham Firsts, Leicestershire D and Carisbrooke C before finishing off with the win over lowly Newtown Linford.

The final placing saw Leicestershire top with 60 points and Oakham Firsts joint top also with 60 points but losing out on games percentage, with Melton third on 58 points.

Justin Horobin and Jimmi Cox won 7-5, 6-1, 6-2, Oliver Alley and Miles Charlton won 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 and Neil Johnston and Richard Baxter won 6-0, 6-0, 7-6.

The Men’s premier team found the going too tough and will see them in a play off for the right to stay in the Premier Division next season.

Travelling to a revitalised young Market Bosworth team they were outgunned by an 8-1 scoreline which plummeted them to the relegation play-off position.

They will know who they will be paired against shortly but it is looking likely to be Lutterworth Firsts, who finished third in Division One.

Ryan Parmar and Gabriel Johnson won 8-1 and lost 5-8, 3-8, John Sturmey and Lucas Miler lost 0-8, 2-8, 4-8 and Tome Rowe and Simon Hawthorne lost 3-8, 2-8 and 3-8.

The Ladies' Second team rounded off their Division Two season with a 6-3 win over Leicestershire B.

The win ensures their place in Division Two for 2022, following close neighbours Hamilton Firsts, the Ladies losing out 8-1 in their last match at Lutterworth Firsts.

Laura Hayward and Jess Simpkin paved the way with a splendid maximum three wins (8-3, 8-6, 8-2) with second pair Nicola Kennedy and Kim Stratford weighing in with two wins (-2, 8-5, 6-8).