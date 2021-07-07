Melton Mowbray TC Ladies remain unbeaten, Hamilton Ladies Seconds set sights on promotion

Hamilton’s Sue Harrison, Margaret Heggs, Tracy White, Penny Hallam, Jessi Jackson and Emily Harrison.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Ladies First team continued their unbeaten run in Division One of the County Doubles League at Oadby Granville Firsts, winning 9-0.

S. Fox and C. Grifin won 8-0, 8-1, 8-0, S. Diver and E. Jenkins claimed 8-0, 8-7, 8-1 victories and J. Gadsby and G. Aashmore won 8-2, 8-3 , 8-2.

The Ladies’ Second team, still reeling under the affects of unavailability and injuries, were beaten 11-0 at Leicester Forest East Firsts.

L. Hayward and N. Kennedy lost 4-8, 7-8, 2-8, B. Lowe and K. Stratford were beaten 6-8, 4-8 and 6-8 while J. Woods and S. Medcalf went down 1-8, 2-8, 6-8.

The Men’s First team entertained Oadby Granville Firsts in their Premier Division match, winning 5-4.

Skipper Ryan Parmar and Tom Rowe collected two rubbers (8-4, 8-0, 3-8), this was matched by second couple John Sturmey and Lucas Miller (8-3, 8-4, 3-8). Third pairing Simon Hawthorne and Tom Ellis collected a vital rubber (8-3, 4-8, 7-8).

The Men’s Second team have taken the hits from players being tied now to the Firsts, but they will be disappointed to lose out 5-4 at Carisbrooke D in their Division 3B game.

Skipper Justin Horobin and Tom Dryell notched a maximum three wins (8-6, 8-1, 8-7) as the second pairing of Jake Beagle and Ollie Aley (8-5, 5-8, 7-8) added one rubber. The third pairing of Jimmi Cox and Jason Wheatley were unable to add to the score (6-8, 1-8, 4-8).

Hamilton Ladies’ first team recorded an emphatic 9-0 victory against local rivals Melton Mowbray seconds, Tracy White, Jessi Jackson, Margaret Heggs, Margaret Roskell, Penny Hallam and Emily Harrison the victorious side.

Margaret Heggs, Polly Dolby, Sue Harrison, Tracy White, Jessi Jackson and Emily Harrison lost 7-2 at Wigston. Jessi and Emily and Margaret and Polly won a set each.

Tracy White, Nicky Herbert, Margaret Heggs, Sue Harrison, Emily Harrison and Penny Hallam lost 7-2 at Gynsill Firsts. Tracy and Nicky and Penny and Emily won the two sets.

The Ladies’ Second team look set for promotion to Division F.

Margaret Shufflebotham, Polly Dolby, Nicky Herbert, Dee Adams, Chris Stevens and Jo Draper Moore beat David Lloyd Thirds 7-2.

Margaret and Polly won all three sets and the other pairs both won two.

The side then entertained Medbourne Seconds, winning 6-3 as Margaret and Polly won all three sets while Dee and Nicky took two and Jo and Chris one.

Margaret Shufflebotham, Polly Dolby, Dee Adams, Nicky Herbert, Chris Stevens and Margaret Roskell defeated Victoria thirds 7-2. Margaret and Chris won three with the other pairs adding two each.

The Ladies’ Thirds lost 5-4 to Gynsil Seconds in Division 5B - Jan Brookes and Jan Jackson won two sets while Trish Barber with Celia Bown and Sarah Jones and Bridget Longworth won one each.

Trish Barber, Mia Scotland, Jan Jackson, Suzan Galloway, Sarah Jones and Bridget Longworth lost 8-1 at Rothley. Jan and Suzan won the consolation set.