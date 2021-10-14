Melton Mowbray TC bid farewell to friends

A farewell to friends.

Twenty-six Melton Mowbray Tennis Club players turned out to play in a midweek tournament organised to give a big thank you to Jenny and Tony Golland, who are moving to Horncastle to be near family, plus youngsters Abbi Hickling and Liam Morrison who set off for university life.

Jenny and Tony have been huge club supporters from day one of the club being formed and of course their input both on and off court will be missed, although it is likely that both will stay attached to the club with an out of town membership.

Teenagers Abbi and Liam have both come through the junior ranks at the club and for several years have represented the junior and senior teams.

Head Coach Di Burdett was quick to praise both of them not only for their standard of play but for their assistance with coaching sessions, camps and open days since a young age.

Club Coach Brent Horobin and chairman Justin Horobin reiterated the club’s debt to the four departing players and were delighted to make presentation gifts to all four.

It is hoped that Abbi and Liam will of course resume their connection with the club and will be warmly welcomed during their university breaks.