Melton Mowbray Swimming Club celebrate success at county championships

Bill Sampson receiving Masters Swimmer of the Year award

Melton Mowbray Swimming Club swimmers are celebrating their amazing success at the annual Leicestershire and Rutland Championships (LASA). Swimmers performed superbly, with 36-medals, demonstrating their standing among the finest in the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The squad of 44 achieved 12 gold medals, 9 Silver, 15 bronze, and a further 51 finals. Minimum entry times were attained throughout 2024 to qualify, and the results display their strength and enthusiasm, as well as the many hours of training.

In the older age groups, Charlotte wowed and won the Edna Warner Cup for the senior female fastest combined time for all four 50m sprints as well as senior category success with 2nd 100m IM, 2nd 100m Breast and 2nd 200m Breast, and 7 medals for individual races. Ivy, having moved up from LASACats (age10-12) to juniors this year, topped the overall medal haul for MMSC with a magnificent 10 medals across the three weekends of galas; 6 of which were gold!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melton’s 12 and under age-group swimmers also excelled with Willow, Kara, Meredith, Emmie & Spencer all taking home LASACat trophies for their overall results. Special mention must go to Willow who came overall 1st in her age group and lead the younger age group with 9 individual medals to take home. Charlotte and the LASACat winners were delighted to be presented with their trophies by LASA President David Lander at Waterfield Leisure Centre on Friday 29th Feb.

Swimmers receiving their awards from LASA President David Lander.

It was also wonderful to see the Masters swimmers honoured, with MMSC’s Bill Sampson being awarded the Male Masters Swimmer of the Year, in the same year as turning 80!

MMSC Head Coach, Tracy McGhie said: “This year MMSC has had another very successful meet at the LASA County Championships. There was a great atmosphere on poolside as our 44 qualifying swimmers clocked up over 220 new personal best times.

Showing great technique and race skills most of our finalists went on to produce further improvements in their times from heats to finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An amazing 24 different swimmers competed in finals, securing 36 medals and 5 overall LASACat trophies between them.

Congratulations must also go to Charlotte, who won the Edna Warner Trophy for the overall fastest Girls combined 50m swims in all 4 strokes and to Willow who had so many impressive swims to win 1st place in the LASACat 10yrs age group.

As a club, we are so proud of the results achieved by all our swimmers who took part and would like to thank the organisers and many volunteers for another great event!”

If you are interested in joining or getting involved with MMSC, including Masters & Triathlon swimmers, please visit www.meltonswimclub.co.uk or @MeltonMowbraySwimClub on Facebook for more information. We are also extremely interested in sponsorship opportunities to help us to keep the club running!

Melton’s county medal winners: -

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ivy, Charlotte, Willow, Meredith, Amy, Evie C, Gregory, Milen & Ella

Finalists:

Spencer, Theo, Gregory, Toby, Joshua, Clayton, Henry, Jude, Austin, Will, James D, Reuben, Emmie, Minerva & Jane

Additional squad members:

Elliott T, Elliott H, Lewis, Zak, Noah R-M, Stanley, Loui, Ben E, Ben N, Kara, Cordelia, Bogi, Evie B, Annabelle, Mila, Sophie S, Felicity, Maya, Megan B, Megan O & Emma.