Melton Mowbray ladies bounce back

Tennis news.

And, despite what looked a tricky away fixture at Carisbrooke A, the team got back to winning ways.

They secured a 7-2 victory.

The Melton side were gifted three rubbers when the home team only had two couples available.

However, skipper Charlie Griffin – who is still not fully recovered from illness – teamed up with Ellie Jenkins to take their two rubbers for just the loss of two games.

They won matches 8-0, 8-2 and were handed an 6-0 walkover.

Corinne Blythe and Abigail Wilkin repeated the dose.

They won their two matches, also with just two dropped games.

Again they recorded scores of 8-0, 8-2 and had the 6-0 walkover win.

The third pairing of Georgie Ashmore and Jess Gadsby lost out in a tie-break, so the duo just missed out on adding to the score.

They received their 6-0 walkover but lost 7-8 and 5-8.

The ladies’ second team went down to a 6-3 defeat for the second week in a row when they travelled to nearby Syston Northfields, with each pairing notching a solitary win apiece, but losing out on two closely contested tie breaks.

The pairing of L. McMullan and J. Simpkin won 8-5 but lost their other two matches 5-8 and 7-8.

Teammates B. Lowe and O.S. Hillard enjoyed an 8-5 win.

However, they also suffered 7-8 and 4-8 defeats.

Completing the team were C. Gilchrist and J. Woods.

An 8-7 win was followed by reverses of 4-8 and 6-8.

The men’s first team notched another Division One win when they entertained Carisbrooke B.

They took the points following a close 5-4 result.

Skipper Ryan Parmar and Tom Rowe were once again in good form and notched a maximum three wins.

The second pairing of John Sturmey and Simon Hawthorne, plus youngsters Ollie Aley and Tom Dryell, chipped in with one set apiece to seal the points.

Rowe and Parmar won 8-3, 8-2 and 8-0 to put together a solid foundation.

Hawthorne and Sturmey won one match 8-2 but lost 5-8 and 4-8.

Completing the line-up, Alley and Dryell earned a valuable 8-5 win.

They lost their remaining contests 2-8 and 3-8.

The men’s second team recovered from their first match defeat at Charnwood when they entertained Desford firsts and came out on top with a 7-2 win.

Andy Douglas and Sean O’Regan paved the way at first pair with three super wins of 8-4, 8-5 and 8-5.

The second pair of Jake Beagle and Tom Dryell Matched their first pair, also claiming three wins and again losing just 14 games (8-5, 8-5, 8-4).