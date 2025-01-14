Melton Mowbray Ladies beat arch-rivals to clinch Winter League tennis title early

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Ladies first team rounded off a super winter by beating arch-rivals Leicestershire A by a 5-3 score to clinch the Winter League Premier title with a game to spare.

With 54 points already they are 12 points ahead of the Leicestershire club, who cannot now overtake the Melton Ladies.

Going into the Leicestershire fixture the club had successfully overcome Carisbrooke B by an 8-0 score, Ashby Castle 1 8-0 Loughborough 1 by an 8-0 score, Charnwood 1 6-2 and Carisbrooke A by a 7-1 score.

Unbeaten throughout the winter with 24 straight wins, Sarah Wright teamed up with County captain Charlie Griffin to notch a maximum four wins and Winter Captain Jess Rowe and Ellie Sorsky took a single set to help clinch the match and the title.

Melton's Winter League title-winning ladies

The remainder of the club’s senior and junior teams are still involved in promotion and relegation battles that should be sorted by the end of January.

Also, 20+ Mini members ran off some of their festive food when they lined up for a Mini Tournament on 30th December, organised by head coach Di Burdett.

The Junior Ambassador Award will be presented in the New Year when sponsors Jennie and Reg Hughes will hopefully be at the club to present the Shane Hughes Trophy.

Junior Winter Saturday and Midweek Coaching groups are recommencing with Di Burdett and Ryan Parmar leading the sessions.

Anyone interested in joining these groups or in senior or junior individual coaching can contact Di Burdett on 07841380410 or Ryan Parmar on 07415 100506.

Off the court the club are still pushing forward with the installation of a water supply and toilets and, although the wheels are moving slowly, the club are hopeful that they are reaching a positive result in the very near future.